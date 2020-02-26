SocialCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,762.00 and $1.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SocialCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

