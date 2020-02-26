SolarCoin Price Tops $0.0119 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $684,913.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00684019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,933,629 coins and its circulating supply is 57,358,524 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.