Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Update

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the January 30th total of 6,590,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $36,498,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $2,154,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

