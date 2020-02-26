Soma Price Hits $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Soma has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Soma has a total market capitalization of $123,374.00 and $1,136.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00040708 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00071706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000735 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,738.67 or 1.00357025 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000652 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000502 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Soma

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.