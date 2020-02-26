SoMee.Social Hits Market Capitalization of $142,479.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One SoMee.Social token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $142,479.00 and approximately $1,367.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,924,511 tokens. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

