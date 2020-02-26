Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Share Price

Media headlines about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a news sentiment score of 1.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

AAL stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.35. 9,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,885. Advantage Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68.

Advantage Lithium Company Profile

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

