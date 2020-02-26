Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) will announce sales of $2.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.71 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.77 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

