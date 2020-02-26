Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Michelangelo Volpi Sells 199,371 Shares

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $2,420,363.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelangelo Volpi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $117,089.28.

SONO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. 2,190,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,907. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.33 and a beta of 1.71. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. BidaskClub cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

