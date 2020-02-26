Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.57. 33,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.46. Sony has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sony by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 500,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

