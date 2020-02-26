SounDAC (XSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $206,887.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. SounDAC has a market cap of $220,368.00 and $206,887.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SounDAC has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040793 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000483 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

