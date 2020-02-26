South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Down 47.5% in February

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 30th total of 198,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 70,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 36,095 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPFI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,158. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $369.03 million and a PE ratio of 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

