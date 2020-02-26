Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas Purchases 1,330 Shares

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,976.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,054.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Fitzgerald Biagas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 65 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027.65.

SONA stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 6,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,944. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

