Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.95.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 376,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,719. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $92.94.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

