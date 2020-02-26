Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.01. Southwest Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.00 EPS.

Southwest Gas stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. 376,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,718. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.