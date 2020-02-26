Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGB stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025. Southwest Georgia Financial has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $35.34.

Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Georgia Financial by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Georgia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Southwest Georgia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Georgia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Southwest Georgia Financial Company Profile

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

