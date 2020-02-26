Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Declares $0.08 Final Dividend

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

ASX:SKI traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$2.05 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 3,270,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,000. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -33.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Spark Infrastructure Group alerts:

In related news, insider Miles George purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$215,500.00 ($152,836.88).

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.