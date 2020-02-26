Spectiv (SIG) Achieves Market Cap of $20,457.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Spectiv has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $20,457.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.02534201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00208836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00125333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,390,600 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

