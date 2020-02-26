Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.0900 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $1,842.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.82 or 0.02937677 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009792 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000541 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020152 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.