Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $33,660.00 and $22,315.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00677563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007672 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.