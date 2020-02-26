Spendcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $221,966.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $221,966.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.02644492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00210284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00124530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

