Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the January 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,693. Spi Energy has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

