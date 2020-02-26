Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) vs. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Head to Head Review

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spi Energy and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy 25.81% 92.35% 19.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spi Energy and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Enphase Energy 1 2 9 0 2.67

Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $46.36, suggesting a potential downside of 8.91%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Spi Energy has a beta of 4.46, meaning that its stock price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spi Energy and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.15 -$12.28 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $624.33 million 9.98 $161.15 million $0.67 75.97

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Spi Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

