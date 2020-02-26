Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $155.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $478,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,313 shares of company stock worth $6,805,577. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

