Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Short Interest Update

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the January 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 386,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,302. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.