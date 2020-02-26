Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Releases Earnings Results

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.28 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Springfield Properties stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 140 ($1.84). 97,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $138.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Springfield Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.95 ($2.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Springfield Properties’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Springfield Properties in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Innes Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total value of £362,500 ($476,848.20).

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

