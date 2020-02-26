Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $2,676,156.22 in Stock

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE S traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,421,656. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Sprint Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Get Sprint alerts:

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on S. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,053,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $469,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $188,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprint by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprint by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,830,000 after acquiring an additional 495,041 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 268,631 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.