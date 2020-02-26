Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.57–0.5 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.7-133.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.45 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.2 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 774,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

