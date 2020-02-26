Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.22–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.4-29.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.33 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.57–0.5 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 774,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,095. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.