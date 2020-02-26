Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Lowered to $19.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SFM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.99.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.