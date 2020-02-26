Square (NYSE:SQ) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.90-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9-5.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.Square also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.59. 11,097,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,634. Square has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -638.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 3.26.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Square to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.45.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

