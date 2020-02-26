Square (NYSE:SQ) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.26 million.Square also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.90-0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.59. 11,097,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,634. Square has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -638.20, a P/E/G ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.06.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

