Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,508.54 ($19.84).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSE. BNP Paribas upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SSE to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,613.82 ($21.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,547.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,339.19. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

