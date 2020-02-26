Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Sells $14,973.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $14,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SMP traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,074. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $55.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,674 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMP. Stephens began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.