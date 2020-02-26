Starbase Reaches Market Capitalization of $129,177.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $129,177.00 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00492415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $578.10 or 0.06248754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00059489 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

