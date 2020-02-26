StarCoin (KST) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. StarCoin has a total market capitalization of $110,792.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StarCoin has traded 77.6% lower against the dollar. One StarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00721554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007345 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About StarCoin

StarCoin (KST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. The official website for StarCoin is www.starcoin.tv. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. StarCoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com.

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

