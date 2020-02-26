Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 3,214,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

