State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,960,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of State Street by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 255,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of State Street by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

STT traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $70.37. 169,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

