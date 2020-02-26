Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Shares of SDF traded down A$0.12 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$3.79 ($2.69). 4,416,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. Steadfast Group has a 12-month low of A$2.93 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of A$4.10 ($2.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.65. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93.

Steadfast Group Company Profile

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services; and other complementary businesses, including technology, back office, work health consultancy, reinsurance, wholesale insurance and analytics, life insurance, and specialized legal practice.

