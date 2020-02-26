StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the January 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GASS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 51,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 million, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GASS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

