Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00007798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $52,659.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,682.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.03648211 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001795 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00305243 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00800652 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,285,759 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

