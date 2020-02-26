Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $69,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $69,450.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,260 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $57,539.60.

On Thursday, February 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $57,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $57,450.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $51,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

Shares of Slack stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 7,564,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,133,734. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,628,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,793,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

