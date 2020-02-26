Stipend (SPD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $109,450.00 and $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00931689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040422 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00195453 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00070996 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001887 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

