STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.86 ($31.23).

A number of analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €26.49 ($30.80). The company had a trading volume of 3,934,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company has a 50 day moving average of €26.65 and a 200-day moving average of €21.48.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

