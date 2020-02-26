STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,685,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,267,000 after buying an additional 538,440 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,737,000 after buying an additional 328,551 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,436,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,619,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,859,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. 781,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,151. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

