Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 26th (AAL, ACLS, ADAP, AGEN, AGIO, AMBA, AMKR, ARWR, ASND, CAR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 26th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

