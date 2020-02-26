Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 26th (AR, BMO, BNS, CHE.UN, CS, DRM, DRT, EFN, EMA, ENW)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 26th:

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$103.00 to C$102.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$107.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$109.00 to C$107.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$82.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$77.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$11.25 to C$12.25.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$2.10 to C$1.35.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.25 to C$13.00.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $4.25 to $3.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $4.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$4.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $1.25 to $1.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) was given a C$54.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $163.00 to $162.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) was given a C$0.30 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$0.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$110.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$103.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$0.20 to C$0.15.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$119.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$121.00 to C$126.00.

