Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Qurate Retail Inc Series A Call Options (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,005 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the average volume of 79 call options.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,668,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,039,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,977 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,259 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,162,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

