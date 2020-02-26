Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95 – $1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.0 – $770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.91 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. 301,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,591. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $784.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

