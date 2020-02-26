Storeum (STO) Hits Market Cap of $25.32 Million

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Storeum has a total market cap of $25.32 million and $11,729.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storeum has traded flat against the US dollar. One Storeum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storeum alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008474 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000505 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003782 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002111 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Storeum Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.