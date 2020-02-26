Storm (STORM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Storm has a market cap of $8.73 million and $1.53 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,465,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, YoBit, Bitbns, WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.